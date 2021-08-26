Few more showers, little less heat

Showers will arrive a little earlier on Thursday as an inverted trough moves across the area, unsettling the atmosphere and bringing us a few more storms.

This is going to help with temperatures a little as highs will drop into the low 90s, so still hot, but maybe not as oppressive as has been so far this week.

An unsettled summer pattern will hold through the remainder of the week, and into the early weekend.

Beyond the next few days our weather is going to be entirely dictated by the activity in the tropics.

If you're looking for discussion on the tropics you can find the latest at katc.com/weather.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel