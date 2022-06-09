Few late afternoon storms in the mix of an otherwise hot forecast

HOT... That will be the theme over the next several days as highs continue to run above normal.

Overnight lows will settle into the mid-upper 70s.

Disturbances rolling around the outer periphery of the main high over the next 2-3 days will keep at least some storm chances in the forecast for our late afternoon/evening hours (including Thursday evening).

Expect a sun and cloud mix out there Friday as highs push the low-mid 90s.

Bradley HRRR model

Scattered storms moving in from the NW possible into the evening.

There is a low-end threat that a few storms could contain strong, gusty winds and some hail.

Friday Severe weather risk

However, that risk is more likely for areas off to our north and east.

The sweltering summer heat will continue through the weekend and beyond as the pattern continues to be dominated by a ridge of high pressure.

We're talking highs in the mid-upper 90s with heat indices over 100.

Make sure to hydrate if you are having to spend time outdoors.

Have a great rest of the week and stay cool, y'all!

TROPICS

All is quiet for now with no new developments expected at least in the next 5 days.

Models continue to hint at potential tropical development down near central America 10-14 days down the line.

Two week outlook Climate Prediction Center

And while we'll keep an eye on things and watch for trends, more than a week down the road is fairytale land in forecasting, so don't invest too much time in individual model runs.

