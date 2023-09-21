Few late afternoon, early evening showers and storms Friday; hot pattern persists into weekend

TONIGHT: Mild & muggy; quiet

FRIDAY: Hot & humid; few late afternoon storms

DISCUSSION

We've made it to Friday eve. y'all!

We're looking at a mild and muggy night ahead as lows only drop into the low-mid 70s.

Friday will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds.

Highs will push into the mid-90s.

A few late afternoon/early evening storms will be possible as a subtle ripple in the upper-levels works in.

Friday evening HRRR model

A summer-like pattern will persist into the weekend with rain chances remaining isolated.

A slight uptick in our rain chances could be possible early next week due to an upper-level disturbance.

We'll keep our fingers crossed for some much needed rainfall across the region.

TROPICS

Potential Tropical Cyclone sixteen formed off the east coast earlier today.

It is likely to become tropical storm Ophelia rather soon.

track & intensity forecast PTC sixteen

It will bring tropical storm conditions to portions of the Carolinas and mid-Atlantic this weekend.

It is no concern for the Gulf, and actually, the Gulf looks to stay quiet for the rest of the month.

Hopefully it just stays that way for the rest of the season!

