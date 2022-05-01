Female Body found in Atchafalaya River near Berwick

According to KWBJ TV22 in Morgan City, the body of an unidentified female was found in the Atchafalaya River near Berwick on Sunday morning, May 1st 2022.

St. Mary's Parish Marine Deputies were dispatched to the location and later recovered the body.

An investigation has been opened and further information will be provided as it becomes available.

