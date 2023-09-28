Feeling more like summer to round out week and heading into weekend; BUT slightly less humid this weekend

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet

FRIDAY: Seasonably warm; sun & clouds mixed

DISCUSSION

Plan on another quiet and mild night ahead.

Low temperatures will drop into the low-mid 70s under fair skies.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will follow into Friday.

Highs will push their way into the low-mid 90s.

A coulple isolated coastal storms could be possible, but I do expect most of us to remain dry.

Friday afternoon Graf model

Plenty of sunshine as we kick off the weekend Saturday.

It will remain quite hot out there (highs mid-90s), but you will notice a reduction in that humidity!

Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.

Rain chances will remain basically zeroed out through the course of the weekend

Much of next week will feature above-normal temperatures and relatively low rain chances.

Models continue to tease us with the possibility of a "fall-ish" front in that 7-10 day range, but remember that confidence is not too terribly high that far out.

We'll remain optimistic, and how could we not after the hottest summer on record!

Have a good one!

TROPICS:

Only two storms out in the Atlantic: Philippe and Rena.

Atlantic Tropics map

Both should generally stay out there and obviously won't be a concern for us.

Atlantic Tropics map

