Feeling more like summer to round out week and heading into weekend; BUT slightly less humid this weekend

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet
FRIDAY: Seasonably warm; sun & clouds mixed
DISCUSSION
Plan on another quiet and mild night ahead.
Low temperatures will drop into the low-mid 70s under fair skies.
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will follow into Friday.
Highs will push their way into the low-mid 90s.
A coulple isolated coastal storms could be possible, but I do expect most of us to remain dry.
Plenty of sunshine as we kick off the weekend Saturday.
It will remain quite hot out there (highs mid-90s), but you will notice a reduction in that humidity!
Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.
Rain chances will remain basically zeroed out through the course of the weekend
Much of next week will feature above-normal temperatures and relatively low rain chances.
Models continue to tease us with the possibility of a "fall-ish" front in that 7-10 day range, but remember that confidence is not too terribly high that far out.
We'll remain optimistic, and how could we not after the hottest summer on record!
Have a good one!
TROPICS:
Only two storms out in the Atlantic: Philippe and Rena.
Both should generally stay out there and obviously won't be a concern for us.
