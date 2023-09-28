Watch Now
Feeling more like summer to round out week and heading into weekend; BUT slightly less humid this weekend

ICAST Next 48 Hour Temps Rob.png
Friday
High temperatures
Posted at 3:41 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 16:41:38-04

TONIGHT: Mild & quiet
FRIDAY: Seasonably warm; sun & clouds mixed

DISCUSSION

Plan on another quiet and mild night ahead.

Low temperatures will drop into the low-mid 70s under fair skies.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions will follow into Friday.

Highs will push their way into the low-mid 90s.

A coulple isolated coastal storms could be possible, but I do expect most of us to remain dry.

GRAF Long Range.png
Graf model

Plenty of sunshine as we kick off the weekend Saturday.

It will remain quite hot out there (highs mid-90s), but you will notice a reduction in that humidity!

Very similar set-up to round out the weekend Sunday.

Rain chances will remain basically zeroed out through the course of the weekend

Much of next week will feature above-normal temperatures and relatively low rain chances.

Models continue to tease us with the possibility of a "fall-ish" front in that 7-10 day range, but remember that confidence is not too terribly high that far out.

We'll remain optimistic, and how could we not after the hottest summer on record!

Have a good one!

TROPICS:

Only two storms out in the Atlantic: Philippe and Rena.

Tropical Satellite Enhanced Rob.png
Tropics map

Both should generally stay out there and obviously won't be a concern for us.

Hurricane Tracker 1 2023.png
Tropics map

