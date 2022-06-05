Feeling like summer all week; Tropical Storm Alex forms, headed out to sea

Outside of a stray shower/storm this evening, it'll be a mild and muggy night ahead with lows only in the low-mid 70s under fair skies.

Hot and humid to kick off the week Monday.

Highs will climb into the upper 80s to lower 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Any relief from a pop-up afternoon shower will be hard to come by (5% or less).

Bradley Graf Model

Much of the same heading into mid-week as rain chances remain isolated in nature.

A weak upper-level disturbance working in from the NW on the outer periphery of an upper-high could help to generate a few scattered storms come late Thursday/Thursday evening.

Models are not in great agreement on exactly how much of that energy makes it into Acadiana.

We'll get a better feel on that over the next couple of days with the shorter-range models.

Even a few degrees hotter (mid-90s) for our afternoons heading into the latter parts of the week.

A few scattered storms around this weekend, but no particular day looking like a washout.

Have a great week ahead!

TROPICS

The first tropical storm of the season formed Saturday night in the Atlantic (Alex).

Track forecast Tropical Storm Alex

Outside of bringing some squally weather to Bermuda, it'll remain out to sea.

It is no threat to Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

