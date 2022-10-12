Feeling better for end of week; stronger front arrives by next week

LOWS TONIGHT: MID-UPPER-60S

HIGHS THURSDAY: UPPER 80S

DISCUSSION

Was that Rain I saw on the doppler this afternoon?

It sure was and boy it's been quite some time since we've seen that in Acadiana.

Now I know what you are thinking... That was hardly anything or wait Bradley, I didn't see any rain at all.. OR maybe you saw over an inch like in parts of southern Lafayette parish!

We were expecting a decent variability of rainfall across Acadiana today, but hopefully most of you saw enough to somewhat settle the dust.

A few more showers could be possible overnight as the main front pushes through... but I would not plan on a whole lot.

Be on the lookout for some patchy, dense fog late night and early Thursday morning.

It's then back to mostly sunny skies Thursday afternoon with not much "cooler" weather to talk about.

In fact, highs will push the upper 80s.

However, drier more comfortable air will be moving by late in the afternoon, so it'll feel much better by tomorrow evening.

Friday looks like a winner with mostly sunny skies dominating and relatively low humidity.

The humidity will return by the weekend.

And with that a few showers will re-enter the equation as well, especially Sunday.

All of this is in advance of a much stronger cold front that'll move in on Monday.

Thereafter, get ready for some REAL fall temperatures.

We're talking lows in the 40s and highs only in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Get the fall/winter jackets and coats ready!

Have a good one.

TROPICS

Tropical Storm Karl continues to meander around in the Bay of Campeche.

It will eventually get shoved into Mexico by a cold front in the coming days.

No threat to Acadiana.

Rest of the Atlantic basin is quiet at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

