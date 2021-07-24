Federal lawsuit claims inadequate care led to Iberia Parish jail inmate's suicide

The family of an Iberia Parish inmate who committed suicide while in custody, filed a federal lawsuit Wednesday, according to The Advocate.

Raymond Bonnette killed himself in the jail July 21, 2020; the lawsuit was filed Wednesday, on the anniversary of his death.

The family are claiming the jail staff failed to provide adequate medical care.

The lawsuit does not provide details concerning the manner or circumstances in which the suicide occurred, they say.

The lawsuit notes that Bonnette had “a documented history of mental illness,” and that he “displayed erratic, bizarre behavior” in the days leading up to his death.

Four unnamed corrections officers are accused of housing Bonnette in “unmonitored solitary confinement with material he could use to commit suicide," they say.

Four medical staffers and a supervisor, all unnamed, are also accused, along with Iberia Parish government.

Sheriff Thomas Romero and the former warden, Anthony Green, are the only named defendants, they say.

