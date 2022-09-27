Fall finally arrives in Acadiana

Acadiana finally gets a taste of fall weather this week as a front moved through the area on Monday.

Cool morning temperatures will be the norm, with lows consistently sitting in the 50s the next several evenings.

Despite a cool start to the day, however, afternoon highs will be in the mid 80s through the rest of the work week.

Winds will be out of the north around 10-15 mph with gusts peaking slightly higher in the afternoon.

This quiet weather is going to last through the remainder of the week and into the weekend.

