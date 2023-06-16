Extreme Heat Warning Issued for Acadiana this weekend

After a quiet week in Acadiana, we find ourselves with a slightly more active forecast for Friday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for western parts of Acadiana until 11:00 a.m.

The reason being a line of storms to our northwest which seem to have slid underneath the ridge and could encounter a ripe atmosphere in west Acadiana.

If thunderstorms do make it into our area they could produce large hail and strong, damaging winds.

Daniel Phillips

This won't have a major impact on the heat which is still expected to build through the day eventually getting into the upper 90s in the afternoon.

Heat index values could push into the 110-115 range which means an Excessive Heat Warning will be up through the a majority of the day.

Even if the showers arrive this morning it likely won't have a major impact on those temperatures as they're moving fairly quickly.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday is looking like it is going to be even hotter and will likely be the hottest day we've had so far this week.

This kind of heat needs to be taken seriously so it'll be very important to stay extra hydrated this weekend.

If you can, avoid strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day and listen to your body.

There's indications that the ridge may break down in the middle of next work week, allowing temperatures to return to normal and showers to pop up again.

Daniel Phillips

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel