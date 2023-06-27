Excessive Heat Warnings return to Acadiana as temperatures hit triple digits

Excessive Heat Warnings have returned to Acadiana with the heat index on Tuesday expected to push 115.

Heat will remain the major issue in the forecast over the next several days as the thermometer crawls into the triple digits.

Sunshine will stay out in full force with a few fair weather clouds expected, just don't look to them for any rain.

The lows are going to stay in the 80s offering no overnight reprieve from the heat and even overnight the heat index will hover around 90.

It feels repetitive to keep mentioning it but it is very important that you drink plenty of water and do your best to stay cool over the next few days.

The pattern likely isn't going to break until early next week and the continuous heat will start (if it hasn't started already) to wear you down.

It looks like scattered showers could return on July 4th and we can return to a more normal summer pattern.

