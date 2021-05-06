Even in the summer herbs remain, relatively, hands off

As the weather was getting colder we discussed the hands off nature of growing herbs, immune to any of the cold Louisiana could throw at them.

Now that the temperatures are warming up the Louisiana summer is a slightly different story, and as a result herbs require a little more love and care.

Most herbs come from a Mediterranean climate, so the full sun and the heat isn't necessarily the main issue.

There are exceptions to the rule as basil, parsley, and mint do enjoy a little shade in the hottest parts of the day.

The big issue though comes in the form of moisture, both the daily downpours and the intense south Louisiana humidity contribute to this problem.

In order to combat back against the moisture herbs do better in elevated pots, where drainage can be managed and the plants can be grown in a sandier soil.

Since they are Mediterranean they enjoy a sandier less nutrient dense soil compared to the rich clay of Louisiana.

The best advice for herbs in the summer is keep them in a breezeway if possible and don't over water them which could lead to the roots rotting.

So while they may require a little more care they're still relatively hands off.

