Even cooler this weekend; arctic blast looking more likely heading into Christmas

DISCUSSION

Temperatures tonight will drop through the 50s and eventually settle into the mid-40s as clouds roll in due to a weak disturbance.

That disturbance will also likely help to generate a few light showers as it tracks across the region tonight and Saturday.

tonight Few showers

Outside of the occasional light showers, expect plenty of clouds Saturday as highs struggle to reach the low-50s.

Skies clear Saturday night, so temperatures will be quickly dropping.

Plan on lows to be in the low-mid 30s early Sunday morning.

A light freeze and/or some patchy frost could be possible.

Thereafter, we are looking at a mostly sunny end to the weekend as highs remain cool in the mid-50s.

Rain showers will be likely late Monday afternoon heading into Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Monday evening Rain likely

A decent soaking of an inch or two will be possible with this feature.

I'll more this weekend...

LONG TERM

It still appears that we'll see some VERY COLD & FRIGID temperatures heading into Christmas weekend.

We are still on track to see an arctic airmass spilling southward late next week and into the Christmas weekend.

Christmas weekend Arctic blast

While exact forecast numbers are going to fluctuate a bit, models have been in really good agreement on some very cold air making it all the way to the Gulf.

We could be talking lows in the teens/twenties and highs in the 30s/40s for a few days!

Now would probably be a good time to start planning and thinking about the pipes..

------------------------------------------------------------

