Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Woman dies in Ville Platte weekend fire

items.[0].image.alt
State Fire Marshal's Office
Ville Platte fatal fire.jpg
Posted at 9:44 AM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 10:44:49-05

The Louisina State Fire Marshal's office says a woman died Saturday following a fire in Ville Platte.

Deputies say that at around 1:00 p.m. December 11, 2021, the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 5600 block of Vine Street.

A woman was later discovered dead inside the home. The identity of that person has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.