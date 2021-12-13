Woman dies in Ville Platte weekend fire

The Louisina State Fire Marshal's office says a woman died Saturday following a fire in Ville Platte.

Deputies say that at around 1:00 p.m. December 11, 2021, the Ville Platte Fire Department responded to a call for a house fire located in the 5600 block of Vine Street.

A woman was later discovered dead inside the home. The identity of that person has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

