Water to be shut off for Point Blue Water customers, boil advisory issued

The Point Blue Water System announced that water would be shut off to all customers for two hours on Tuesday, March 9.

Officials say the shut off is necessary to make repairs to the main water line.

Once water is restored, all water system customers will be placed under a boil water advisory until further notice.

"As always were sorry for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience," the water system said.

