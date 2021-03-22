Menu

Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Water shut off for some Point Blue customers, boil advisory will follow

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 16:38:52-04

Some Point Blue Water System customers will have their water shut off as crews work to repair a damaged line.

Officials say that all customers starting at the well going South your water will be shut off in approximately one hour due to an emergency repair on a 6 inch line.

They say the shut off may last around 4 hours as the line is repaired. Once water is restored affected customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.