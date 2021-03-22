Water shut off for some Point Blue customers, boil advisory will follow

Some Point Blue Water System customers will have their water shut off as crews work to repair a damaged line.

Officials say that all customers starting at the well going South your water will be shut off in approximately one hour due to an emergency repair on a 6 inch line.

They say the shut off may last around 4 hours as the line is repaired. Once water is restored affected customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice.

