Ward Four Water District in Evangeline Parish issues boil advisory

The Ward Four Water District in Evangeline Parish has issued a boil advisory on January 3, 2022 at 5:30 am.
The advisory is for all Ward Four District customers until further notice.
Customers are being advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.
