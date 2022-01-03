Watch
Ward Four Water District in Evangeline Parish issues boil advisory

The Ward Four Water District in Evangeline Parish has issued a boil advisory on January 3, 2022 at 5:30 am.

The advisory is for all Ward Four District customers until further notice.

Customers are being advised to bring the water to a rolling boil for one full minute before consumption until further notice.

