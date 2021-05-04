Waitr expanding food delivery in Ville Platte

The food delivery service Waitr is expanding to Ville Platte

On Tuesday, Waitr announced the expansion in Ville Platte, which will begin servicing immediately.

The addition of the service in Ville Platte continues a long string of new service areas in 2021.

It has added delivery to multiple new under-served cities and towns through the South, according to the company. Those ares include some here in Acadiana. In recent weeks, Waitr has started service in Abbeville, Jennings and Eunice.

Waitr says they are kicking off its debut in Ville Platte with special free delivery. Anyone in the city can get their food delivery free by using the Waitr app.

Waitr is currently looking to hire contract drivers in the Ville Platte area. Those interested can apply at waitrapp.com.

Waitr says it has also upgraded its product offerings to better support its restaurant partners, diners, drivers and the community as a whole.

