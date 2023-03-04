Ville Platte woman booked in connection to property theft

On February 15, 2023, the victim reported that a large amount of tools and power tools were stolen from his property located on Austin Road.

The total value of the victim’s property is worth over several thousand dollars. During the investigation, it was learned that suspect, Jana Faul, 50, of Ville Platte was responsible for the theft.

During questioning Faul admitted to the theft and was later arrested for felony theft.

Faul was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail with a bond set at $10,000.00. This investigation is ongoing and the victim’s property is still in the process of being recovered.

