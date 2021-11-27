Ville Platte says farewell to a councilman and educator known as "Coach"

VILLE PLATTE — The city of Ville Platte loss a councilman, educator, coach, father, family and friend on Monday.

Lionel "Coach" Anderson, 67, passed away. The Mayor of Ville Platte, Jennifer Vidrine, said in a Facebook post that it is a tremendous loss for the city as he loved his district and the Bulldog Nation.

The kind and humble man will be remembered as a public servant who represented his constituents of district d, she continues.

As a man who went by "Coach," he truly loved basketball when it came to the Bulldog Boys' Basketball team, people say, as he is known to give the community indelible memories of basketball wins, playoffs, championships and bus trips.

The Mayor of Ville Plate announced, in her words: "Thank you, coach, for the memories! He will be truly missed as a Councilman, Math Teacher, Bulldog, Coach and Dearest Friend! Rest in peace, SHA Bulldog and my friend. Please pray for his son, Jordan, his brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and entire family. Pray without Ceasing!"

The motorcade route and funeral arrangements are as follows:

Saturday (Nov.27th):

A funeral service will be held at 11 am at the Ville Platte High School at 620 W. Jackson Street in Ville Platte.

Motorcade: 8:30am-Depart Owen-Thomas Funeral Home. Right on Hickory St.-Left on Dr. Carver-Right on Cotton-Left on Dossman-Left on Magnolia-Right on Dupre-Right on Main. Travel down Main Street to City Hall-Right at City Hall-STOP IN HONOR OF OUR COUNCILMAN-Then, down to Cotton-Right on Cotton to funeral location-VILLE PLATTE HIGH GYM.

