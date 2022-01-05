Watch
Ville Platte Police searching for suspect in propane thefts

Ville Platte Police Dept.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jan 05, 2022
The Ville Platte Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in recent thefts.

The individual was involved in several thefts of propane, according to Chief Neal Lartigue.

Anyone who can identify the person involved is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.

The Department says that all calls will remain anonymous.

