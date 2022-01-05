Ville Platte Police searching for suspect in propane thefts

The Ville Platte Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in recent thefts.

The individual was involved in several thefts of propane, according to Chief Neal Lartigue.

Ville Platte Police Dept.

Anyone who can identify the person involved is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1316.

The Department says that all calls will remain anonymous.

Ville Platte Police Dept.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel