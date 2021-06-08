Ville Platte Police searching for runaway teen

The Ville Platte Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a runaway teenager.

Chief Lartigue reports that his officers responded at 7:30 pm on June 7, to the 900 block of West Jefferson Street in reference to a missing juvenile.

Lartigue says that 15-year-old Dajiyia Ardoin was last seen wearing black shorts and a tan striped shirt with a picture of a girl on it. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Ardoin's mother allegedly told police that her daughter said she was going to the movies with her sister and father but that she saw her daughter get into a blue Chevrolet pickup truck and leave the area.

Lartigue says the mother contacted the other parties who said they had not made plans with her daughter and did not know her location.

Police were able to locate the driver of the blue truck who stated that he dropped the teen off in the area of Kembo Street.

Ardoin has not been in contact with her family.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dajiyia Ardoin is asked to call the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313.

Calls will remain anonymous.

