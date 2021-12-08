Ville Platte Police searching for missing 15-year-old

Ville Platte Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Chief Neal Lartigue says 15-year-old Cheyenne Caesar Thomas was last seen Monday evening. Officers spoke with the juvenile after 5 p.m. on December 6 and she was reported missing on the morning of December 7.

Police say a clothing description is uncertain at this time.

Anyone with information on Thomas's whereabouts is asked to contact Ville Platt Police at 337-363-1313 or call 911.

