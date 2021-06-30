Ville Platte Police searching for "armed and dangerous" suspect

The Ville Platte Police Department says they are searching for a suspect considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Chief Lartigue says the department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Abselon Herbert.

Herbert's last known address is Huey P. Long Street in Ville Platte.

Lartigue says that Herbert is wanted on a warrant for the following:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Domestic Abuse Battery by strangulation

Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument

Criminal damage to property

Anyone with information on Herbert's whereabouts is asked to call 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

