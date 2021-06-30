Watch
Ville Platte Police searching for "armed and dangerous" suspect

Posted at 11:09 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 12:09:55-04

The Ville Platte Police Department says they are searching for a suspect considered to be "armed and dangerous."

Chief Lartigue says the department is seeking information on the whereabouts of 26-year-old Abselon Herbert.

Herbert's last known address is Huey P. Long Street in Ville Platte.

Lartigue says that Herbert is wanted on a warrant for the following:

  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Domestic Abuse Battery by strangulation
  • Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrument
  • Criminal damage to property

Anyone with information on Herbert's whereabouts is asked to call 337-363-1316. All calls will remain anonymous.

