Ville Platte Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

VILLE PLATTE — Ville Platte Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kennedy Semien, age 13.

Kennedy is considered a runaway at this time. She is 5’7 and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and grey & white Nike shoes.

If you know the location of Kennedy Semien, call the Ville Platte Police Department dispatch at 337-363-1313

