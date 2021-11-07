Watch
Ville Platte Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Ville Platte Police Department
253342959_251745166996969_4594335798426313176_n.jpg
Posted at 7:14 PM, Nov 06, 2021
VILLE PLATTE — Ville Platte Police is asking for the public's assistance in locating Kennedy Semien, age 13.

Kennedy is considered a runaway at this time. She is 5’7 and weighs approximately 105 pounds.

Kennedy was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and grey & white Nike shoes.

If you know the location of Kennedy Semien, call the Ville Platte Police Department dispatch at 337-363-1313

