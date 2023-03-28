Ville Platte Police officer arrested for domestic violence

A Ville Platte Police officer is on leave today after he was arrested on domestic charges.

Christopher Remi Simien, 39, was booked with battery of a dating partner (child endangerment), battery of a dating partner (strangulation), battery of a dating partner, simple assault. He was booked by Opelousas Police into the St. Landry Parish jail.

Ville Platte Police Chief A. Perry Thomas confirmed that Simien is an officer with the department. He said an investigation is underway and Simien is on leave while it is being conducted.

We reached out to Opelousas Police for more information about the incident and we're waiting to hear back.