Ville Platte Police investigating shooting

Police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in the City of Ville Platte.

The shooting happened near the 200 block of N. Chitaignier Street, according to Ville Platte Police Chief Perry Thomas.

No one was injured but multiple shots were fired into a local insurance company. Chief Thomas said the business was not the intended target.

If you have any information on this crime, call the Ville Platte Police Department.

