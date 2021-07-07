Ville Platte OMV to be open M-F

The Ville Platte Office of Motor Vehicles location has set new business hours and will now be open Monday through Friday, beginning on Thursday, July 8, 2021.

Business hours will be from 8 a.m. - noon and 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Appointments are not required at this office.

Previously, the office was only open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles encourages customers to utilize online services at www.expresslane.org when possible.

OMV field offices can't process reinstatement transactions at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

1. Phone – Call (225) 925-6146 and choose option 3

2. Mail – OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896

3. Public Tag Agent (PTA) – PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

