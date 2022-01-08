One Ville Platte man's plan of redevelopment could restore community's hope

A pastor raised in the City of Ville Platte has come home after nearly a decade to revitalize and restore hope in his community.

Santangelo Wilson purchased an entire block in the city that could transform the city's south-side for the better.

“I’m believing in faith”.. are the words of a pastor who once lived in this community who’s now looking to create change.

“I believe when one person has a dream or vision, that dream and vision can come to pass,” Wilson said

Pastor Wilson, raised in Ville Platte, was inspired by the beauty in other cities with a desire to bring it home.

“Just how beautiful it is in California was something that inspired me to come back here, to see that same beauty here in Ville Platte,” Wilson said.

The vision to clean up the city he loves began nearly a year ago to clear up an entire block and restore hope in his community.

“Here, we’re going to clear it off and use it for large concerts and carnivals. It’s going to be a huge parking lot for events once the building is renovated completely. We hope that many people will come here and just be inspired that they have left town, and will be able to return home to see something amazing happening in the community,” Wilson said.

Mayor of Ville Platte Jennifer Vidrine says she believes he is a pioneer that will encourage more people to do the same.

“The city of Ville Platte is on a mission to clean up blighted and abandoned properties and this property was on the list to be completely demolished, and then, Pastor Wilson came and said “no, no, no, no; we’re buying this property. We’re going to make a church out of it. We’re going to have programs for the community, and we’re just going to reinvent it. And we’re going to have a change to this section of town so I’m over the moon about it,” Vidrine said.

According to Wilson, the redevelopment project is expected to be completed within the next two years.

“Many times we see faith or talk faith but don’t see action, and so as a young person, I believe that by showing faith demonstrating and making an impact in this community is something people will see being done in the community and not just saying it,” Wilson said.

If you would like to contribute to this community redevelopment project click here.

