Ville Platte man, woman arrested after burglarizing man's weekend home

VILLE PLATTE, La. — A Ville Platte man and woman have been charged in connection to a home burglary, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO).

On May 20, 2023, EPSO Deputies responded to a residential burglary call in the 5000 block of Crooked Creek Parkway.

The victim reported to arriving officers that forced entry was made into his weekend home where several items were taken from inside, including a firearm, authorities say.

Detectives located a witness who observed two suspects leaving the residence on the day of the burglary. They were later identified as Rachel Cason, 20, of Ville Platte, and Adam Clark, 38, of Ville Platte.

During an interview with the female suspect, Carson revealed that she and the other suspect gained entry into the home by removing a window air conditioner unit. Once inside, they had stolen multiple items, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory says.

After obtaining arrest warrants, both suspects were located on June 6, 2023, and booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail for the following: One count of Simple Burglary, One Count of Criminal Trespass, and One Count of Simple Criminal Damage to Property. Bond was set at $30,000.00, officials report.

The Sheriff’s Office urges the public with any information on criminal activity to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous.