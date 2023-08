A Ville Platte man died yesterday in a vehicle crash.

Jarred S. Matte, 38, died in the Tiger Lane crash, according to a spokesman for the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the location Wednesday afternoon. They found that a vehicle was traveling north on the road when it entered a ditch, traveled a distance, hit a culvert, then got back on the road. It rolled over several times, and the driver was ejected.

Matte was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say.