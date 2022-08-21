Ville Platte man dies in Evangeline Parish crash

A Ville Platte man died early Saturday in a car crash, state troopers say.

Lionel Gabe Bangs, 22, was pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:30 a.m. accident on La. 3042, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed Bangs was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra south on LA 3042. At the same time, a 2014 Buick LaCrosse, being driven by a 33-year-old Ville Platte woman, was traveling north on LA 3042. For reasons still under investigation, the Buick crossed the center line into the path of the Sentra and hit the car head on, troopers say.

Bangs was not restrained and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Evangeline Parish Coroner’s Office. The woman driving the Buick was also unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Louisiana State Police would like to remind motorist to never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, and always ensure every occupant is properly restrained. Taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death.

Troop I has investigated 31 fatal crashes resulting in 36 deaths since the beginning of 2022.