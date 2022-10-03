Ville Platte man booked with attempted murder and arson

A Ville Platte man has been arrested in connection with an intentionally-set house fire that put four people in danger.

Rusty Gautreaux, 31, was booked with four counts attempted second-degree murder and one count aggravated arson.

According to a release from the State Fire Marshal's Office and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office, Gautreaux is accused in connection with a fire that happened on September 29.

Early that morning, the Pine Prairie Ward Four Volunteer Fire Department was called to a mobile home that was on fire in the 1000 block of Gautreaux Lane. When they got there, they found that everyone in the house - four people were asleep inside when the fire started - had got out without injury, and they had put out the fire.

Following an assessment of the scene, SFM deputies determined there were multiple areas of origin on the exterior of the mobile home and that they were intentionally set.

Deputies learned that earlier that morning, a domestic dispute occurred at the home where witnesses say Gautreaux lit clothes on fire and threw them at the structure. The clothes were immediately tossed away from the structure and Gautreaux left the scene. However, after the four occupants returned inside and went to sleep, they were later awakened by the smell of smoke. Everyone escaped the home and the fire was put out while firefighters were on the way.

A warrant was obtained for Gautreaux's arrest and the following day, Friday, Sept. 30, Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies located Gautreaux and took him into custody.