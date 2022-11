A Ville Platte man has been booked on child sex charges.

Bobby James Lee of Ville Platte is accused of sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl on multiple occasions.

He's accused of forcing the child to touch him in appropriately and also of forcing her onto a bed so he could kiss her face and chest. When questioned he denied the allegations, deputies say.

Lee was booked with felony sexual battery and two counts indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond is set at $125,000.