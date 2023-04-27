Ville Platte man arrested in connection with Monday slaying

Ville Platte Police have arrested a local man in connection with a Monday shooting that left a man dead on East Beauregard Street.

Police were called to the 600 block of that street just after noon on Monday, where they found Jawaski Thomas with a single gunshot to his back.

An investigation was conducted and a warrant was issued for James "Jimbo" Fontenot, of Ville Platte.

He was found and arrested by police on Wednesday with assistance from the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fontenot was booked into the parish jail with one count first-degree murder and remains there in lieu of $1.5 million bond.