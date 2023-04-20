Ville Platte man accused of shooting at elected official

Evangeline Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Ville Platte man in connection with a February shooting that involved an elected official from Mamou.

The incident happened on February 11, when detectives were called to the intersection of La. 95 and Jake Lane. They learned that a drive-by shooting had happened there, with several gun shots hitting the victim's vehicle.

The victim, who is an elected official for the City of Mamou, witnessed a fight near a bar on Sixth Street in Mamou. Shots were fired during the fight. The victim left the area, but someone who was related to one of the people fighting got into a car and followed the victim. Shots were fired from that vehicle, at the victim, at the Jake Lane intersection.

After an investigation, detectives identified Douglas Fontenot, 26, of Ville Platte as a suspect and he was arrested this week and booked with attempted first-degree murder and assault by drive-by shooting.

A release from the sheriff's office says that this investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information in reference to this incident or the identity of the second suspect they are urged to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 337-363-2161 or on the department’s website www.evangelinepaishsheriffoffice.org

The release also states: As always, Sheriff Charles R. Guillory and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on criminal activity and urges the public to contact their Investigation Department via phone at 337-363-2161 or through the agency’s website at www.evangelineparishsheriff.org. Any person/s reporting information will remain anonymous. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.