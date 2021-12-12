Ville Platte kids enjoy Santa & Pajamas book event with the help of Scripps Howard Foundation

Kids in Ville Platte got to enjoy a meeting with St. Nicholas.

The Acosta Foundation hosted their event, Santa & Pajamas, with help from the Scripps Howard Foundation by KATC-TV 3.

At the Northside Civic Center, children were able to have cookies and milk with Santa in their pajamas.

Connie Acosta-Lamke tells KATC, "It's a wonderful wonderful feeling to be able to join our community. Everybody getting together to celebrate the meaning of Christmas and fun and just the last few years have been difficult with the pandemic. So, we wanted something that would just lighten the kids' mood and bring them Christmas joy. We owe a big thank you to tv-3. You've been great supporters of this event all of the good things we have going on in our community. So, we're very proud to have ya'll here.

