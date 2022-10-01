Ville Platte kicks off groundbreaking for new sewer plant

Work to build a new sewer plant in Ville Platte is underway.

A groundbreaking was held Friday, September 30, 2022, for the multi-million dollar project, set to bring more innovative processing to the plant.

"It's going to be monitored by a scatter system 24-hours a day. So if any second of the day if anything goes wrong they will know or we will know. Or if anything needs attention they will know immediately," Vidrine said.

Approved by the city council in June, Vidrine says the project will be funded through a public-private partnership.

"Our project will be a public-private partnership with sustainability partners and they come in and they take care of everything. If anything breaks they take care of it, it won't be the city of Ville Platte," Vidrine added.

Payments will be made monthly after the project is complete and will be paid for by the utility department, according to Vidrine.

Bert Carson with sustainability partners says their partnership with the city is great for smaller municipalities.

"If I come into Ville Platte and I'm the federal government that says here's 10 million dollars but you have to come up with two million dollars. They still don't even have that to spare. So that's how we can come in and help, we can be that match for them. They won't have to figure out where that money is going to come from," Carson said.

"It's my duty because this is all for the people of Ville Platte, for us to give them the best possible services available," Vidrine said.

The project should be completed within the next 18 to 24 months.

