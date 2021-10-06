Ville Platte issues boil advisory

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The City of Ville Platte issued a boil advisory on Wednesday due to low water pressure after a power failure at one of its water wells.
According to a city official, a water sample has been sent off for testing and the advisory is in effect until further notice.
------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers