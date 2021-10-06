Watch
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

Ville Platte issues boil advisory

Advisory in effect until further notice.
items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 1:31 AM, Oct 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-06 02:31:23-04

VILLE PLATTE, La. — The City of Ville Platte issued a boil advisory on Wednesday due to low water pressure after a power failure at one of its water wells.

According to a city official, a water sample has been sent off for testing and the advisory is in effect until further notice.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.