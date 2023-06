VILLE PLATTE, La. — The Ville Platte Fire Department will be conducting hydrant flow tests on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

According to Fire Chief Chris Soileau, the testing is required to help evaluate Ville Platte's fire rating.

This will cause discoloration of the water near the testing areas.

If you notice discoloration, running your outdoor faucets until they clear should help, Soileau says.