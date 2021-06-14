Ville Platte Fire Department testing fire hydrants

The Ville Platte Fire Department began testing the city’s fire hydrant system last week.

Officials say that a potential discoloration of water may occur in the immediate neighborhood during the flowing and/or flushing procedure.

Inspections are set to continue through this month into July during the morning hours of Monday through Friday, in order to reach the city’s testing goal by 2022.

Full flow testing and inspections will take place for the entire west side of the city. The east side will require inspection and flushing only.

The Fire Department says that residents can avoid potential discoloration by allowing water to run through the faucet for a couple of minutes until clearing occurs. The discoloration comes from built up sediment lingering in pipes after flushing.

In the event that there is an emergency, annual inspections of the fire hydrants are needed to ensure their sufficiency, they say.

