Ville Platte council member leaves the scene of a crash

A polaris slingshot belonging to Ville Platte City Council member Bryant Riggs was involved in a crash on Saturday, March 25th.

The crash occurred near a wooded area on Lasalle Street near the intersection of Tate Cove Road.

According to the police report, an officer with the Ville Platte Police Department was dispatched to the scene following a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Riggs was issued citations for failure to report an accident and for reckless operation.

I spoke to the Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Williams to find out what is the current status of the investigation.

"The citizens would want answers I would say that is for the chief of police to come in and get those answers answered. Once we hear from the chief of police on whenever the investigation or whatever is complete I know he will get with me and the other council members."

According to Ville Platte Mayor Ryan Williams, council member Riggs is still a member of the city council and their is an ongoing investigation.