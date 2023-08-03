UPDATE: Second fatality identified in Ville Platte shooting

KATC Investigates has confirmed the name of the second man who died in Monday's shooting in Ville Platte.

Ville Platte Deputy City Marshal Barry Giglio was identified by city officials on Tuesday, but until today the second person who died remained unidentified by elected officials.

We've confirmed with the Evangeline Parish Coroner's Office that the second man, who died at a local hospital from gunshot wounds, was Sistrane Edwards, 64.

A third person, a woman, remains in critical condition after being shot. A fourth person is in jail.

Two people were booked into the Evangeline Parish jail after the shooting; one has since been released without charges.

Records show that Vonteeko Lamar Anderson, 23, was booked Tuesday with possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs and possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs. On Wednesday, a charge of first-degree murder was added to that list. State Police confirm that's related to Giglio's slaying.

State Police say he was booked on the drug and weapon charges related to what was found in the home after the shooting; State Police obtained a warrant to search the house when they began their investigation of the shooting. It was then that drugs and a weapon allegedly were found and Anderson was booked on charges related to that.

A fourth person in the house at the time, an 18-year-old female, also was booked into the jail but was released because State Police did not have any charges for her at this time.

We're still working to identify the man who died and get more details on what happened. We'll update this story as we do so.

The shooting happened around 8:30 Monday evening in the 100 block of West Beauregard Street in Ville Platte.

Two people were shot and transported to a local hospital, where one died; Giglio was pronounced dead on the scene.

A GoFundMe account has been set up by the Louisiana City Marshal's and City Constable's Association to help Giglio's family with funeral expenses.