Watch Now
NewsEvangeline Parish

Actions

UPDATE: More details on prisoner escaped from Pine Prairie

prisoner recaptured.png
Submitted photo
prisoner recaptured.png
Posted at 8:58 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 09:58:28-04

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff is providing more details this morning in the escape of a prisoner from the Pine Prairie ICE Detention Center.

Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, escaped from the prison on Thursday. He was recaptured late Thursday evening.

Deputies tell us that Lavrentev was being held for Illegal entry into the United States. He was seeking asylum, deputies say.

Thursday night, after 10 p.m., the sheriff's office got a call from a motorist who saw a male hitchhiker without a shirt near the Crooked Creek Parkway, off Veteran Memorial Highway. That's north of Pine Prairie.

Deputies responded to the area, and found Lavrentev, who surrendered without incident and was transported back to the prison.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.