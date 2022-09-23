UPDATE: More details on prisoner escaped from Pine Prairie

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff is providing more details this morning in the escape of a prisoner from the Pine Prairie ICE Detention Center.

Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russia, escaped from the prison on Thursday. He was recaptured late Thursday evening.

Deputies tell us that Lavrentev was being held for Illegal entry into the United States. He was seeking asylum, deputies say.

Thursday night, after 10 p.m., the sheriff's office got a call from a motorist who saw a male hitchhiker without a shirt near the Crooked Creek Parkway, off Veteran Memorial Highway. That's north of Pine Prairie.

Deputies responded to the area, and found Lavrentev, who surrendered without incident and was transported back to the prison.