UPDATE: More details in Eunice teen missing since Saturday

Police and family are searching for Thomas Pousson, a 15-year-old from Eunice, who has been missing since September 4.

Today, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office released additional details. They say Thomas was last seen in the 1000 block of Community Loop in the unincorporated area of the parish. He was wearing a white T-shirt, gray or black shorts and neon green sneakers.

Pousson is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 245 pounds, with brown hair.

His mother, Cherie, tells us his family and friends have been searching for him but haven't found him.

The family lives near Basile and Eunice, but Thomas attends school in Eunice, she says. He might be in the woods, she said.

If you know where he is, call your local police department.