Two wounded in Ville Platte shooting remain hospitalized

VILLE PLATTE — The two people wounded Sunday after allegedly shooting at each other are still recovering in local hospitals.

According to the Ville Platte Police Department the two individuals, a 16-year-old and a 24-year-old, have had surgery. After Sunday's shooting, the two were listed in stable condition.

Police say the shooting is still under investigation. Charges are pending.

The shooting happened Sunday November 14, in the area of an apartment complex near North Dupre Street in Ville Platte.

There, officers found two people who had allegedly shot at one another in what is reported to be an ongoing conflict between them.

The 16-year-old and the 24-year-old man each allegedly fired multiple shots towards each other.

The teen was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center and was later transported to Lafayette General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound near the elbow and a possible broken arm.

The 24-year-old was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the left thigh and hand.

