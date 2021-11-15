Two wounded after allegedly shooting at each other in Ville Platte

Two people are in the hospital Sunday night after allegedly shooting at each other near North Dupre Street in Ville Platte

Police Chief Neal Lartigue says that on November 14, 2021 at around 7:00 pm, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of an apartment complex near North Dupre Street.

There, officers found two people who had allegedly shot at one another in what is reported to be an ongoing conflict between the two.

A 16 year old and a 24 year old man, each allegedly fired multiple shots towards each other. The teen was transported to Mercy Regional Medical Center and was later transported to Lafayette General Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound near the elbow and a possible broken arm.

The 24-year-old was transported to Lafayette General Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the left thigh and hand.

Both are reported to be in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Chief Lartigue reminds residents to report illegal activity by calling dispatch at 337-363-1316 or 911 if you have an emergency.

