Two wanted in Mamou fatal shooting surrender to authorities

Two suspects wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Louanna Street in Mamou have turned themselves in.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office says that a juvenile suspect wanted for the shooting surrendered on Thursday, June 10.

Darius Tezeno surrendered himself for questioning and was later released.

Both surrendered without incident.

The shooting occurred Wednesday, June 9, at a residence in the 1800 block of Lou Anna Street.

Investigators say a 19-year-old man identified as Jason Patin was shot once in his left arm.

Patin was transported to Savoy Medical Center where he died from his injury.

The Sheriff's Department says the incident remains under investigation.

