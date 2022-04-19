Two wanted in Mamou drive-by shooting

Two men are wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in Mamou.

Mamou Police say the two suspects were involved in the incident which began in the 500 block of 3rd Street and led to a pursuit through Evangeline Parish.

Around 4:40 pm on April 12, officers arrived on scene and began processing the 3rd Street area where multiple shots were reportedly fired.

While investigating, a suspect vehicle was located and police gave chase.

During the pursuit, police say the suspects began shooting at police.

Mamou PD says the suspects then bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

The department is now seeking the public's assistance in locating two suspects involved.

Police have identified 17-year-old Louis Jones and 18-year-old Devonte Poullard as suspects. Arrest warrants were issued on April 15.

The two are wanted on charges of aggravated drive-by shooting, attempted first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer, and aggravated flight from an officer, according to police.

Jones and Poullard are considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone knowing their whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement.

