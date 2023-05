Two Evangeline Parish schools closed this morning because of water issues.

Evangeline Parish School Superintendent Darwan Lazard said that Basile High School and W.W. Stewart Elementary School both closed at 8:45 a.m.

The closures are necessary because of problems with the Bayou Descannes Water System, he said.

No other Evangeline Parish schools are affected, he said.

"We anticipate resuming normal operations tomorrow (5-11-2023)," the Superintendent wrote.